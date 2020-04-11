MUMBAI: In the midst of coronavirus pandemic, B-town celebrities are doing their best to lighten up the mood of the people. And if this is all about tickling the funny bone, who better than Bollywood’s veteran comedian Johnny Lever..!



On Friday, the 62-year-old Hindi comedian, took to his social media to share a funny video in which he is seen giving a warning to deadly coronavirus. And it is hilarious to the hilt!



Sharing the video on Instagram, Johny wrote: "Warning to #corona Warning ...#humhindustani #IndiaFightsCarona #GharBaithoIndia #covid19."



