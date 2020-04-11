In the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, everyone is thinking of ways to beat the quarantine blues. And Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of them. But interestingly, more than the lockdown time, he is getting excited about what he would or should do post this crippling time. Interestingly, he has already started making a list of things he will do once the quarantine phase ends.
On Friday, the 'Street Dancer' actor took to his social media account and shared how he will celebrate once the COVID-19 pandemic ends. In a short video clip shared by him, a really cute kid can be seen showing off his quirky dance moves.
Take a look at the video here:
The actor's post left his friends from the industry in splits. Other B-town stars like Nora Fatehi, Rohit Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Sonal Chauhan dropped several laughing emoticons in the comments section.
On the workfront, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, in which he shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva. He will be next seen in ‘Coolie No 1’ with Sara Ali Khan which is expected to release after the lockdown ends.
