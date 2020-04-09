Starring Bollywood actors Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, the remake of 'Masakali' from the movie 'Delhi 6' has been dropped on the internet on Wednesday. The new version 'Masakali 2.0' is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and croonedThe original song was composed by music maestro A R Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics were by Prasoon Joshi by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The old version starred Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

However, the remix version of the song got mixed reactions from the audience. Few netizens claimed that A R Rahman would be disappointed after listening to it.

Late on Wednesday evening, the original composer A R Rahman took to his Twitter to express himself and it seems that he is totally upset with the remake!

In a tweet he expressed his hardwork behind making a song and also asked his fans to listen to the original number. Sharing the link of the original song, AR Rahman wrote, "Enjoy the original!"

Take a look at his tweet here: