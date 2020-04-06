In the ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country, Prime Minster Narendra Modi had earlier asked people to clap and salute for the real coronavirus warriors. And in his latest address to the nation bought another task for everyone to come together and light the lamps, mobile flashlights, torches or diyas outside of their houses for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5, Sunday. This initiative was to mark solidarity in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The request was successful as lakhs of families heeded to Modi's call to commemorate the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bollywood stars extended their support to the initiative as they switched off lights in their homes and came to their balconies with diyas and candles.

Among those who were seen lighting up diyas included Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt,Vicky Kaushal, and many others.

Take a look here: