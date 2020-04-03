HYDERABAD: Bollywood beautiful couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are staying indoors amidst the nationwide lockdown. We are missing the paparazzi clicks of celebs, right! Of course, Yes... But, the celebs are staying active on social media and are giving work to their handy cams and mobiles. They are posting candid photos and are not leaving any stone un turned to surprise the fans during this lockdown period.
Deepika and Ranveer are spending their quarantine in the most productive manner. Deepika posted her photos on her Instagram in which she was seen cleaning her closets, de-cluttering drawers, labeling kitchen supplies, etc.
Now, the actress moved ahead and her labeling process entered into bedroom. Deepika gave ‘HUSBAND’ label to Ranveer Singh who was sleeping. It is not new for Deepveer to make us gush with their social media photos.
On the professional front, Ranveer has completed the shooting of his next film, Jayeshbhai Jordarr. On the other hand, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and later will be seen in a sports drama 83 alongside her husband Ranveer. The story of the movie is based on the life of Kapil Dev and the Indian World Cup victory in 1983. The ‘Ramleela’ girl has signed the dotted line for the Hindi remake of The Intern, starring Rishi Kapoor.
