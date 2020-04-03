HYDERABAD: Bollywood beautiful couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are staying indoors amidst the nationwide lockdown. We are missing the paparazzi clicks of celebs, right! Of course, Yes... But, the celebs are staying active on social media and are giving work to their handy cams and mobiles. They are posting candid photos and are not leaving any stone un turned to surprise the fans during this lockdown period.

Deepika and Ranveer are spending their quarantine in the most productive manner. Deepika posted her photos on her Instagram in which she was seen cleaning her closets, de-cluttering drawers, labeling kitchen supplies, etc.