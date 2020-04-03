MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to condemn the gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and cops in different parts of the country including Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad among other places.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor requested all to cooperate amid these difficult times. He wrote: "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence, stone throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc.. are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!"