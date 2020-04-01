MUMBAI : Bollywood star kid Janhvi Kapoor is just a film old but needless to say about her fan following. She is one of the B-town beauties who enjoys an immense fan following. The ‘Dhadak’ girl has found something new during her lockdown period. She took to her Instagram and penned an emotional post sharing about what she has learnt during this lockdown period. She told that she learnt the value of food, importance of her father’s love, importance of maintaining relationships, etc.
Janhvi wrote that, “It's a blessing to have things in excess and abundance the way that I do. But not knowing if our house ration will last long enough till lockdown ends, knowing someone's risking their health every time they go to buy groceries makes me worry in a way I've never had to before. Still I have it better than most in these conditions, and I've had it better than most do in life. I've learnt I have been selfish and irresponsible
Janhvi added: "I learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wait for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait.
Janhvi also wrote about her family, her late mother Sridevi and how she can still feel her presence. She wrote, "I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I've learnt that I'm a better painter in my head than in real life. I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world”.
On the professional front, Janhvi will be next seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.’ The movie is based on journey of Gunjan Saxena who was one of the first women combat aviators who entered the war zone of Kargil in 1999 along with her fellow lieutenant Srividya Rajan. Sharan Sharma is directing the film and it is being produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.
