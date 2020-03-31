Tragedy struck Bollywood star Salman Khan’s family when his nephew, Abdullah passed away on March 30th in Mumbai.

According to sources, Abdullah who lived in Indore was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days back due to health complications. Sources also said that he was suffering from lung infection. The entire family was left in grief after his sudden death.

The 'Dabangg' actor also mourned the death and took to his Instagram to pay a touching tribute to his nephew. He shared a picture of them posing with folded hands. Take a look at the post here: