Tragedy struck Bollywood star Salman Khan’s family when his nephew, Abdullah passed away on March 30th in Mumbai.
According to sources, Abdullah who lived in Indore was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days back due to health complications. Sources also said that he was suffering from lung infection. The entire family was left in grief after his sudden death.
The 'Dabangg' actor also mourned the death and took to his Instagram to pay a touching tribute to his nephew. He shared a picture of them posing with folded hands. Take a look at the post here:
Daisy Shah, Salman Khan's co-star from Jai Ho and Race 3, also took to Twitter and expressed grief by posting a picture of Abdullah. Have a look:
The last post on Instagram posted by Abdullah was a motivational quote which read, "We Fall. We Break. We Fail. But then, We Rise. We Heal. We Overcome!". Take a look here: