Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the fifth consecutive time in Lucknow on Tuesday. As per medical stipulations sample tests are carried out on the corona patients every 48 hours.

Kanika is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Director of the institute, Prof. R. K. Dhiman said that the the singer was asymptomatic (displaying no symptoms), and there was no cause for worry. He also said that she is taking food normally and information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false.



The 'Baby Doll' singer took to her Instagram and shared a post of hope saying that she missed her family and expecting her next test outcome would be negative. The post came with a quote which read: "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life."



Take a look at her post here: