Well, For Akshay Kumar, safety comes first and his wife Twinkle Khanna's latest post on Instagram proves it. On Sunday, Twinkle posted a video of the duo returning from a hospital and described how the scene on "deserted roads" looked like amid the 21-day lockdown.

In video, Akshay can be seen driving with a mask on and driving the car. She calls him her "driver all the way from Chandni Chowk" and clarified that she visited the hospital for her "broken foot" and not for Coronavirus.

Take a look at Instagram post here: