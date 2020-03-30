In order to support Indian government's battle againts the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore from his savings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CAREs fund. His wife and actress Twinkle Khanna praised him for his kind gesture.
Have a look at the tweet here!
Well, For Akshay Kumar, safety comes first and his wife Twinkle Khanna's latest post on Instagram proves it. On Sunday, Twinkle posted a video of the duo returning from a hospital and described how the scene on "deserted roads" looked like amid the 21-day lockdown.
In video, Akshay can be seen driving with a mask on and driving the car. She calls him her "driver all the way from Chandni Chowk" and clarified that she visited the hospital for her "broken foot" and not for Coronavirus.
Take a look at Instagram post here:
Meanwhile, from B-town stars to many netizens, everyone are lauding Akshay Kumar's initiative at a time when the nation is going through a crisis due to the deadly virus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised him.
