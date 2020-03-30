MUMBAI: Actress Shikha Malhotra, who worked with Sanjay Mishra in "Kaanchli Life in a Slough", is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus. Shikha took to her Instagram and posted that she has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital.
"So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government."
Along with it, Shikha also posted a picture that shows her working at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She can be seen wearing a mask and holding a stethoscope. (IANS)