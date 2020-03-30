"So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government."

Along with it, Shikha also posted a picture that shows her working at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She can be seen wearing a mask and holding a stethoscope. (IANS)

Also Read: Why Did Akshay Take Wife Twinkle To A Hospital?