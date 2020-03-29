HYDERABAD: Is everything going well between Alia and Ranbir? The answer can be an absolute yes. Many rumours surfaced online that coldwar is going on between Alia and Ranbir. However, Alia tried to put full stop to all those rumours by posting a photo on her Instagram.
Now, one more video is going viral online which shows the couple taking a walk together. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen in causal outfits and now the fans of Alia and Ranbir might be happy.
Recently, Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday and she posted her pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Ranbir Kapoor was not there and it raised the eyebrows of many. However, Alia made every one shut their mouths by posting a couple of pictures on Instagram saying that her all time favourite cameraman (Ranbir Kapoor) has clicked the photos.
She posted a photo on her Instagram and captioned it as, ‘Stay home and watch the sunset and the photo shoot credit to my all time favourite photographer RK’.
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in a film, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. (Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram)
