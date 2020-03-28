Radhika Apte is one of the most talented actresses and she is known for acting in out of the box roles. She was critically acclaimed for role in Lust Stories. Radhika Apte never hesitates to try and do something new. She acted in various films like PadMan, AndhaDhun and The Wedding Guest. She also featured in Netflix shows like Sacred Games, Ghoul, ect.

We all know that Kanika Kapoor, the Bollywood singer, has tested positive for coronavirus and she is undergoing treatment. The deadly novel coronavirus is spreading across the globe. The government of India asked the people to be self-quarantined if they have returned from abroad. A 21-day lockdown has been imposed in India and many other countries are also following strict rules so as to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections.

