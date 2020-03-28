HYDERABAD: The lockdown period is making everyone explore the new side of their life. Some people are engaged in cooking and some others indulged in Whats App, Twitter and other social media platforms. Reports have come that usage of Whats App has been increased to 40% during this lockdown period.
Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are not stepping back to keep their fans engaged. They are posting something or the other and are grabbing the attention from all the corners. The lovebirds, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are having some gala time together. Earlier, Anushka posted a photo and captioned it as, ‘Self-isolation is helping them to love each other in all ways and forms.’
Now, Anushka posted another video on her Instagram in which one could see Anushka turning as hairstylist for her dear husband. She was seen cutting the hair of Virat Kohli with the help of kitchen scissors.
In the video, Virat says that ‘This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a new haircut with kitchen scissors.’ The Indian Cricket team captain further says that, ‘Beautiful haircut by my wife’.
Earlier, Anushka and Virat have shared a video on their Instagram. They passed a message that, ‘Courage, lot of patience, responsibility from all of us for the next 21 days is much needed and should follow some important guidelines to prevent the transmission of covid-19 virus’.
On the professional front, Anushka was seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Sources say that Anushka have not signed any film off late.
Also Read: Upasana’s Special Gift To Ram Charan