HYDERABAD: The lockdown period is making everyone explore the new side of their life. Some people are engaged in cooking and some others indulged in Whats App, Twitter and other social media platforms. Reports have come that usage of Whats App has been increased to 40% during this lockdown period.

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are not stepping back to keep their fans engaged. They are posting something or the other and are grabbing the attention from all the corners. The lovebirds, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are having some gala time together. Earlier, Anushka posted a photo and captioned it as, ‘Self-isolation is helping them to love each other in all ways and forms.’