Amidst the chaos around the world due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas found a very interesting and engaging way to spread awareness on the importance of washing hands.



On Wednesday, PC took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she was seen singing a song that sounded like a children's rhyme while washing her hands. She borrowed a popular nursery rhyme 'If You're Happy and You Know It Clap Your Hands' and revised the song with her husband Nick Jonas. She took the Safe Hands Challenge after being nominated by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).



In the video, Priyanka can be seen thoroughly cleaning her hands with soap, as has been advised by WHO and doctors across the world to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.



Watch her as she washes her hands in a fun way: