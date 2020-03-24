KANPUR: Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronaviurs and she is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Now, eleven of the 35 occupants of Kalpana Tower where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor stayed with her uncle on March 13, have tested negative for Corona virus. The reports of 24 persons are awaited.

Kanika had visited Kalpana Tower to attend the house warming party of her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon's flat no 902 in the building. District magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "As many as 56 people had attended the 'grah pravesh' function hosted by Vipul Tandon on March 13.

Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said 35 samples were collected on Friday and Saturday and the test results of 11 came on Monday. "Eleven people of the family including Vipul Tandon, Radhika Tandon, Meena Tandon, Mukul Kumar Tandon, Nandini Tandon, Yash Tandon, Manvi Tandon, Khyati Tandon, Subhash Mehrotra, Ruchi Mehrotra and Sonal Mehrotra have tested negative and the reports of 24 others are awaited," he said.

The building has now been sanitized even as a number of occupants have moved out for the time being.

Kanika Kapoor has been admitted to SGPGIMS and she has been booked by UP Police for negligence. The ‘Baby Doll’ singer had returned to India from London on March 9. Later she was in Mumbai and then went to Lucknow. She attended party to which politician Vasundhra Raje and her son Dushyant Singh came. However, both of them were tested negative.

Kanika’s friend, Ojas Desai who was with her at hotel went missing after the party. But, now the medical report of Ojas Desai surfaced online and he was under home quarantine. He was tested negative for coronavirus.

Also Read: Hospital Asks Kanika To Behave Like A Patient