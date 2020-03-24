There’s a lot happening by not happening..! Yes, you heard it right..! Coronavirus and its consequent lockdown have no doubt reduced people to caged birds, confined in their own homes.

But Bollywood and Tollywood stars are definitely right at the top in keeping their fans and general public in good mood. They are keeping us updated about their daily routine through social media. From workout sessions to interactive sessions with their fans on social media, all the high-profile celebs of Bollywood are trying to stay fit on one side and ‘dishing’ out dollops of entertainment through their personal videos.

From Katrina Kaif's video on dish-washing to Malaika Arora turning into chef, celebs are promoting social distancing and self-isolation to the hilt as part of awareness on how to stay safe from COVID-19.

Here is how Bollywood actors are embracing their quarantine period.

I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19

