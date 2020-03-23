Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, Sunday and urged all the citizens to come out at 5pm in the evening and cheer for all the warriors who are combating the deadly novel coronavirus.



The whole country lauded the heroes of our nation including doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff and everyone who has been working round the clock through the health scare with huge applauds and appreciated their work.

Bollywood Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan and family, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and family, Karan Johar and many more extended support to the same and shared videos cheering amidst the #JantaCurfew.



