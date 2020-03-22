Mumbai: Netizens and many Bollywood celebrities criticized and trolled singer Kanika Kapoor for her 'irresponsible' behavior, by going against self-quarantine protocol during coronavirus outbreak in India after her return from London. B-town actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja came out in her support of her.

Sonam took to her Twitter handle and defended Kanika Kapoor.

Take a look at the tweet here:

After this, many of her fans and followers also started questioning her. A user wrote, "By now we all know that you aren't too bright. But still let’s make things clear to you. Read slowly: irrespective of when she came, she was supposed to follow a self discipline of maintaining social distancing for 14 days. You’ve just come back - you are supposed to do the same (sic)." Another user wrote, "Indians staying in India were not at risk in holi."

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon said, "People need to be aware. Was Kanika aware or wasn’t she? These are questions only she can answer. But, in these times, people need to be really responsible."

Known for crooning few hits like Baby Doll and Da Da Dasse, Kanika confirmed the news about being tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Instagram. Take a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Also Read: Hospital Asks Kanika To Behave Like A Patient