HYDERABAD: Everyone is eagerly waiting for the marriage of Bollywood lovebirds, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Neither Alia nor Ranbir has admitted their relationship in public but they have been in news from quite a long time as lovebirds. Now, the rumours are doing rounds about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s break up.

Recently, Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday and she posted her pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Ranbir Kapoor was not there and it raised the eyebrows of many. However, Alia Bhatt kept full stop to all those rumours.

She posted a photo on her Instagram and captioned it as, ‘Stay home and watch the sunset and the photo shoot credit to my all time favourite photographer RK’. This came as a relief for all the fans who wanted to see Alia and Ranbir’s marriage.