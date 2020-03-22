Bollywood hero, Salman Khan posted a video on Instagram, he thanked everyone who is working hard for the welfare of the people and to stop the spread of coronavirus. He said that government h as come with this initiative so as to arrest the spread of COVID-19 and requested the people to follow the guidelines given by the governemtn. He said that negligence should be avoided and told that anyone can get affected with coronavirus. Salman further added that today is not a public holiday and questioned that what is the problem in maintaining hygiene for the safe health?

The shootings of the films have been stopped and Salman Khan was seen sketching during self-quarantine period.