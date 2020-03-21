Numbers are increasing! Whole world is in a complete lockdown mode! People have been advised to stay at home! This is actually a scary scenario. But remember prevention is always better than cure.



Coronavirus Cases have been increasing in India over the past two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the citizens to self-isolate and stay indoors. On Thursday, Modi had also urged citizens to implement the ‘Janata curfew’, a curfew by the people and for the people, on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to avoid mass gatherings. The main vision behind precautionary step is to prevent the spread of virus to some extent.



Bollywood celebrities to commoners, everybody is urging the whole nation to support Modi's call for the ‘Janata curfew’.



B-town superstar Sharukh Khan also took to his social media accounts and urged people to follow the goverment instructions without panicking.



Take a look at his tweet here: