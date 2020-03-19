HYDERABAD: Bollywood stars who stay busy with their shooting all the time have got some time to do their favourite activities or spend with their families as their shootings have been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.
Actress Katrina Kaif shared a video on her Instagram in which she was seen playing guitar. She captioned the video as, 'Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe'. Comedian actor Sunil Grover responded to the video as, 'Ha ha ha ha ha ah ha.
On the work front, Katrina was busy with the works of Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are the leads in the film and has been directed by Rohit Shetty.
Not only Katrina Kaif most of the actors are staying away from shootings and are spending some quality time at their homes. Tahira Kashyap, the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana was seen painting.
Salman Khan also shared a video in which he was seen sketching. On the professional front, he was busy with the shooting of Radhe. Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff were seen in prominent roles.On other hand he is going to join his hands with his brother in law, Aayush Sharma for a new film.
Salman sketches the picture of a man and woman in black clothes. The sketching was simply superb!