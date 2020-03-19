HYDERABAD: Bollywood stars who stay busy with their shooting all the time have got some time to do their favourite activities or spend with their families as their shootings have been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

Actress Katrina Kaif shared a video on her Instagram in which she was seen playing guitar. She captioned the video as, 'Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe'. Comedian actor Sunil Grover responded to the video as, 'Ha ha ha ha ha ah ha.

On the work front, Katrina was busy with the works of Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are the leads in the film and has been directed by Rohit Shetty.