As the numbers of novel coronavirus are increasing slowly and steadily across India, most of the states across the nation have shut down gyms, sports clubs, malls, theatres, educational institutions and other commercial complexes as a part of the safety measures.



However, it did not manage to shut the motivation of Bollywood actors and celebrities who are inspiring their fans to exercise and stay fit by working out at their respective homes.



After many of the filmmakers took the decision of postponing their shooting schedules, B-town stars are spending their quality time at home. However, they are not allowing the corona to come in between their daily workout schedules. In a bid to follow social distancing guidelines, many of them are working out at their homes inspiring and motivating the fitness freaks to continue their fitness sessions at home.



Actors like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kajal Aggarwal, everyone has posted their workout videos and pictures on Instagram.



Check them out here!