The gorgeous, charming and very talented, young Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 27th birthday today. She is ringing in her birthday with her girl's gang at a weekend getaway. Last night, the 'Raazi' actress was seen cutting her midnight birthday cakes and the video went viral on the internet. Her fans and followers including many celebrities started pouring birthday wishes and love on social media.

Though her mother, Soni Razdan was not present physically with her on her special day, the veteran actress shared a very sweet and heart touching post for her on Instagram, wishing her good health and luck. In the post we can see an unseen childhood photo of Ali Bhatt looking as cute as a button.

Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama ♥️♥️♥️

