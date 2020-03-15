The gorgeous, charming and very talented, young Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 27th birthday today. She is ringing in her birthday with her girl's gang at a weekend getaway. Last night, the 'Raazi' actress was seen cutting her midnight birthday cakes and the video went viral on the internet. Her fans and followers including many celebrities started pouring birthday wishes and love on social media.



Though her mother, Soni Razdan was not present physically with her on her special day, the veteran actress shared a very sweet and heart touching post for her on Instagram, wishing her good health and luck. In the post we can see an unseen childhood photo of Ali Bhatt looking as cute as a button.



Take a look at the post here!