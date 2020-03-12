HYDERABAD: Fans would love to know interesting things about their favourite stars and any news about the celebrities is a matter of interest and discussion for sure. Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular stars on social media and she enjoys a tremendous fan following. She has 50.7 Million followers and she is the second celebrity who has such a big number of fans after Virat Kohli (51.6 M).

My dear readers, you might be confused about why we are sharing the statistical data, right! Fret not! We are coming to the point. According to the sources, Priyanka Chopra charges around Rs.2 crore for a single brand promotion post. Isn't is shocking? Obviously, a big Yes. This Bollywood beauty is brand ambassador for a good number of products. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas owns a posh house in California which costs around Rs. 140 crore.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have celebrated Holi and they have posted their cute pictures on Instagram. Just within minutes after posting, the post will be liked and shared by many. Just look at some of the beautiful pictures from the Insta account of Priyanka Chopra.

Unstoppable. Fierce. Determined. Hasina is all this and more. I met her during my visit to Ethiopia with @unicef. She blew me away with her grit and purpose, standing up for right to continue going to school and to decide her own future. When her brother-in-law’s friend asked her parents for her hand in marriage, Hasina knew she wasn’t ready for that yet. “How am I going to live marrying a person I don’t even know? Will I ever go back to school again?” She asked herself all these questions and one day, when the man was visiting her house, she escaped and went to one of the community-based prevention centres she had heard about at school. The community, along with the authorities, stepped in and stopped the marriage. Hasina is one of the many girls who dream of a future where every girl can be a girl - not a bride, not a victim of violence or discrimination. Nothing but a powerful, unstoppable girl ready to take on the world. It’s your turn… I’d love to hear your stories of girls you admire and why. Just post in the comments below or using the hashtags below. On #InternationalWomensDay… AND every day, let’s lift every girl up! #W4W #GenerationEquality #EndChildMarriage

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink and the story was a real life story. The movie received a positive talk from all the corners. Currently, the actress is busy with We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4, The White Tiger, etc.

