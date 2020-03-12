HYDERABAD: Fans would love to know interesting things about their favourite stars and any news about the celebrities is a matter of interest and discussion for sure. Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular stars on social media and she enjoys a tremendous fan following. She has 50.7 Million followers and she is the second celebrity who has such a big number of fans after Virat Kohli (51.6 M).

My dear readers, you might be confused about why we are sharing the statistical data, right! Fret not! We are coming to the point. According to the sources, Priyanka Chopra charges around Rs.2 crore for a single brand promotion post. Isn't is shocking? Obviously, a big Yes. This Bollywood beauty is brand ambassador for a good number of products. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas owns a posh house in California which costs around Rs. 140 crore.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have celebrated Holi and they have posted their cute pictures on Instagram. Just within minutes after posting, the post will be liked and shared by many. Just look at some of the beautiful pictures from the Insta account of Priyanka Chopra.