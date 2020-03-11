MUMBAI: Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor won the hearts of the people once again. The 'Dhadak'star never leaves any stone unturned to impress the audience with her generous acts. This millennial star went to Nasik for an event where she was seen shaking her leg to the tunes of Zingaat. Janhvi has a huge fan following and scores of people came to have a look at the diva. In the video, one could see Janhvi enjoying every second and dancing. She donned a yellow coloured anarkali suit and left her tresses loose. The actress looked cool and classy.
Post Dhadak, the actress was seen in Ghost Stories, a Net Flix series and now Janhvi is busy with her next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The post production works are going on a faster pace and the movie has been made on a budget of nearly Rs. 30 crore. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl movie is going to hit the theatres on April 24. On the other hand, Janhvi has RoohiAfza, Takht and Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2. It is not new for Janhvi to make headlines and now with this video, she was again on news.
