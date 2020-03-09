Holi, the festival of colors, joy and happiness is celebrated across the nation with much zeal and spirit. Apart from vibrant colors and delicious dishes, foot tapping dance tracks is what matters the most. There are a number of songs that set the perfect mood for Holi celebrations.



And now Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez will set your Holi mood right with their much awaited and latest holi dance track 'Mere Angne Mein'. The song featuring Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and B-town beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is finally out. We must say that the hot pair mesmerized and impressed the audience by giving a fresh twist to the old classic Holi hit of Amitabh Bachchan.



Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song has been written by Vayu. Neha Kakkar and Raja Hassan have lent their voice to the track.

Take a look at the video here: