Originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, the novel coronavirus has reached almost 80 countries. Apart from claiming around 3000 lives, the deadly virus has also effected the marketing links among the countries.

And now the film industries are also facing a decline in their profits due to the coronavirus outbreak.



According to the reports of trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, several Hindi films will be rescheduling their release dates due to the virus outbreak. He did not mention the names of the films that will be changing their theatrical debut date but claimed that box office businesses of films overseas and domestic has seen a major decline after the widespread coronavirus scare.



Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here: