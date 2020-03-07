The festival of colours, Holi is just a day away but still there is no talk of celebrations in the various parts of the country. The main reason behind people not taking a step forward for the holi celebrations is the coronascare.
But Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani hosted a lavish Holi party for near and dear at Worli Residence, Karuna Sindhu. Isha Ambani donned a tie-dyed dress for the event whereas her sister-in-law, Shloka Ambani picked a crop top and palazzo.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at the Holi celebrations. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram and posted a couple of photos. He quoted that it was his first Holi. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with a couple of films. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink.
Along with Priyanka and Nick Jonas, it is Katrina and Vicky Kaushal who grabbed the attention of all. Katrina and Vicky were seen donning white coloured ensembles and the pictures and videos of Vicky and Katrina having fun in the celebrations are now going viral.