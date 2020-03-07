The festival of colours, Holi is just a day away but still there is no talk of celebrations in the various parts of the country. The main reason behind people not taking a step forward for the holi celebrations is the coronascare.

But Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani hosted a lavish Holi party for near and dear at Worli Residence, Karuna Sindhu. Isha Ambani donned a tie-dyed dress for the event whereas her sister-in-law, Shloka Ambani picked a crop top and palazzo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at the Holi celebrations. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram and posted a couple of photos. He quoted that it was his first Holi. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with a couple of films. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink.