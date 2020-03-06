HYDERABAD: Sara Ali Khan, the star kid of Bollwood got severely trolled for posting a bikini picture with her brother Ibrahim. On the occasion of Irbahim's birthday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and posted a couple of photos in which Sara was seen donning bikini. Netizens didn't take this and got severely upset. However, it is not new for a section of people to take a topic and raise their objections. Few netizens say that Irabhim is very uncomfortable posing with Sara. Sara after posting the picture, many messages poured in the comment section trolling her.
On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is busy with her upcoming film, Coolie No.1. Varun Dhawan will be seen opposite Sara in the film. On the other hand, the shooting of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan's new film Atrangi Re has begun on Thursday. The Aanand L Rai's movie has AR Rahman's music and it is going to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day 2021.
Let us wait and see how Sara Ali Khan gets back to netizens or else she just ignores such comments.
