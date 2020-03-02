HYDERABAD: Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood beauty makes everyone go gaga over her not only with her strong acting skills but also with her looks. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress is one of the stars who never gives a miss to hit the gym. She keeps her best efforts to be fit and tries to do new work outs.
Yasmin Karachiwala a basi certified Pilates instructor took to her Instagram and posted a video in which Deepika was seen doing exercise with ropes and later she performed lungi dance in her own style with the ropes. Yasmin commented as, ‘Deepika has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6am mornings worth it.’ The video of Deepika has garnered lakhs of likes within hours of posting.
On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. She was seen as Laxmi Aggarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film didn't do well at the box office but Deepika won accolades from critics for the movie. Deepika will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the film 83 directed by Kabir Khan.
