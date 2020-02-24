On the occasion of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha’s 72nd birth anniversary, the new look from 'Thalaivi' - a biopic made about her, was released today. Ever since the makers of the movie made an official announcement about the biopic a few months ago, people are eagerly waiting for Kangana's look as Jaya Amma.



Kangana Ranaut's team shared her new look on Instagram. Not only the team but also her sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and shared a picture of Kangana.



Kangana looks like a splitting image of Jayalalitha. Take a look here!



In the new image, Kangana is seen wearing a simple white saree with black and red border as she ties her hair in a neat bun. She also sports a bindi on her forehead as she smiles for the camera.



Thalaivi is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a film star and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went onto become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Directed by AL Vijay the film will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is slated to hit the screens on 26th June this year.

