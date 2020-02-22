After a few big and precious awards ceremonies including 65th Filmfare Awards and Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, the city of dreams, Mumbai, saw another star studded evening on February 20. Yes! We are talking about Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020.

Hosted by Ravi Dubey, the night witnessed few amazing performances and many stars from Telivision as well as from the film industry. Hrithik Roshan, Maniesh Paul, Dia Mirza, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Malaika Arora and others were seen at the awards function. Divyanka Tripathi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hrithik Roshan were amongst the top winners his year.

Here we have bought you the complete list of winners!

Best Film - Super 30

Best Actor - Hrithik Roshan

Most Promising Actor - Kiccha Sudeep

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Actress in Television - Divyanka Tripathi

Most Favourite Television Actor - Harshad Chopda

Most Favourite Jodi in Television Series - Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kumkum Bhagya)

Best Reality Show - Bigg Boss 13

Best Television Series - Kumkum Bhagya

Best Playback Singer Male - Armaan Malik

Check out few pics from the awards ceremony!