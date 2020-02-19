The star couple of B-town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set for the release of their next venture '83'. After coming back from theirmuch-needed break to an undisclosed location, Deepveer are gearing up for the promotions of the movie. While the makers of the movie have unveiled the looks of Ranveer Singh as 'Kapil Dev', fans were eagerly waiting for Deepika's look as his wife 'Romi Devi'.
Now finally the wait is over! The 'Chhapaak' actress took to her social media and dropped the first look of her as 'Romi Devi' and the netizens are already going crazy.
Take a look at her post here!
In the picture, which features Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh, the actress is seen sporting short hair. She can be seen wearing a high-neck top, while Ranveer is wearing official team blazer. The couple is smiling while looking at each other.
Ranveer Singh also took to social media to share the picture. He wrote, "The Wind beneath my Wings. The Heart of the Hurricane".
Take a look as his post!
The first look posters of all these actors as the members of the World Cup winning squad were revealed recently.
Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the screens on April 10, this year.
