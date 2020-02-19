The star couple of B-town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set for the release of their next venture '83'. After coming back from theirmuch-needed break to an undisclosed location, Deepveer are gearing up for the promotions of the movie. While the makers of the movie have unveiled the looks of Ranveer Singh as 'Kapil Dev', fans were eagerly waiting for Deepika's look as his wife 'Romi Devi'.



Now finally the wait is over! The 'Chhapaak' actress took to her social media and dropped the first look of her as 'Romi Devi' and the netizens are already going crazy.



Take a look at her post here!