Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is well-known for her acting prowess is celebrating her 20 years in B-town industry. She worked hard and has established herself as one of the best actresses the industry has seen.
In one media interview, the 'Good Newwz' actress has revealed the main reason behind her longevity in the film industry where female actors are reminded of their 'shelf-life'. In the interview, Kareena Kapoor was seen saying that her loyal fanbase has always been the reason why she is working in various projects that she always wanted to be a part of.
The 39-year-old star made her debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee for which she also received the award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards. She has not only won an Award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare but also received the same award at International Indian Film Academy, Lux Face of the Year and Zee Cine Awards.
Here are some achievements and awards of the actor throughout her career!
- In 2000, she got nominated and won for best supporting actor for the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which was a blockbuster.
- In 2002, she won Zee Cine Queen of Hearts of the Year.
- In 2004, she received a special jury award for movie Chameli.
- She also won the award for Best Actress (Critics) for the film Dev (2004) and Omkara (2006)
- She received IIFA Award for Style Diva of the Year in the year 2004.
- In 2008, Bebo worked in the movie Jab We Met alongside Shahid Kapoor for which, she received the award for Best Actress at International Indian Film Academy Awards.
- Kareena Kapoor took away home the Stardust Award for Style Icon Of The Year in the year 2009.
- In 2010, she won the Best Actress (Popular Choice) award. Apart from this she also earned the award for Entertainer Of The Year at Hall of Fame Awards.
- In 2011, Kareen received the award for Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Role and Most Entertaining Pair of the Year (along with Salman Khan) for her role in the movie Bodyguard at BIG Star Entertainment Awards.
- In 2012, she won the award for Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller for her performance in the film Talaash.
