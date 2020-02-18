Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is well-known for her acting prowess is celebrating her 20 years in B-town industry. She worked hard and has established herself as one of the best actresses the industry has seen.



In one media interview, the 'Good Newwz' actress has revealed the main reason behind her longevity in the film industry where female actors are reminded of their 'shelf-life'. In the interview, Kareena Kapoor was seen saying that her loyal fanbase has always been the reason why she is working in various projects that she always wanted to be a part of.



The 39-year-old star made her debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee for which she also received the award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards. She has not only won an Award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare but also received the same award at International Indian Film Academy, Lux Face of the Year and Zee Cine Awards.



Here are some achievements and awards of the actor throughout her career!