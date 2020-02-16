The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, which was one starry night ended on a high note for 'Gully Boy'. Hosted by Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, the event was held in Awesome Assam!



Several celebrities took home the prestigious black lady. But 'Gully Boy' stole the show by bagging several top awards in the event. The award night ended on a high note for team Gully Boy that swiped the top eleven awards. The movie took home the prestigious Black Lady in top categories including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film , Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Lyrics, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue



Check out the video of team 'Gully Boy' receiving the top honours!