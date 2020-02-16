The star studded evening of 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards has concluded on Saturday which took place in Guwahati, Assam. It was a magical night for all the B-town stars. From power packed performances to best of 2019 being honoured with the iconic Black Lady, the night was all glittery. The award show was hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.
Check out the complete list of winners at the 65thAmazon Filmfare Awards 2020.
Best Film - Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Film - Article 15 and Sonchiriya
Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy
Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh
Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)
Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy
Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15
Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2
Best Action - War
Best Background Score - Gully Boy
Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya
Best Cinematography - Gully Boy
Best Costume - Sonchiriya
Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Production Design - Gully Boy
Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best VFX - War
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film - Deshi
Best Short Film in Fiction - Bebaak
Best Short Film in Non-Fiction - Village Of A Lesser God
Best Actor Female Short Film - Sarah Hashmi, Bebaak
Best Actor Male Short Film - Rajesh Sharma, Tindey
