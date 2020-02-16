The star studded evening of 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards has concluded on Saturday which took place in Guwahati, Assam. It was a magical night for all the B-town stars. From power packed performances to best of 2019 being honoured with the iconic Black Lady, the night was all glittery. The award show was hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

Check out the complete list of winners at the 65thAmazon Filmfare Awards 2020.

Best Film - Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Film - Article 15 and Sonchiriya

Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy

Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy

Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2

Best Action - War

Best Background Score - Gully Boy

Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya

Best Cinematography - Gully Boy

Best Costume - Sonchiriya

Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design - Gully Boy

Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX - War

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film - Deshi

Best Short Film in Fiction - Bebaak

Best Short Film in Non-Fiction - Village Of A Lesser God

Best Actor Female Short Film - Sarah Hashmi, Bebaak

Best Actor Male Short Film - Rajesh Sharma, Tindey

Also Read: 65th Filmfare Awards: Complete List Of Nominations

Also Read: Red Carpet Pics: 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser