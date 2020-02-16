The star studded evening of 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards has concluded on Saturday which took place in Guwahati, Assam. It was a magical night for all the B-town stars. From power packed performances to best of 2019 being honoured with the iconic Black Lady, the night was all glittery. The award show was hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.



Check out the complete list of winners at the 65thAmazon Filmfare Awards 2020.

Best Film - Gully Boy



Critics' Award for Best Film - Article 15 and Sonchiriya



Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy



Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy



Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh



Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy



Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15



Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy



Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy



Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh



Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)



Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)



Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)



Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy



Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy



Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15



Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike



Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota



Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2



Best Action - War



Best Background Score - Gully Boy



Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya



Best Cinematography - Gully Boy



Best Costume - Sonchiriya



Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike



Best Production Design - Gully Boy



Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike



Best VFX - War



People's Choice Award for Best Short Film - Deshi



Best Short Film in Fiction - Bebaak



Best Short Film in Non-Fiction - Village Of A Lesser God



Best Actor Female Short Film - Sarah Hashmi, Bebaak



Best Actor Male Short Film - Rajesh Sharma, Tindey

Also Read: 65th Filmfare Awards: Complete List Of Nominations

Also Read: Red Carpet Pics: 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser