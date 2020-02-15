MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer "Love Aaj Kal" raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on its day one. The two young actors headline director Imtiaz Ali's modern take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film, which also features newcomer Arushi Sharma and actor Randeep Hooda, released countrywide on Valentine's Day to mixed reviews from the critics.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted on Twitter that the film is the biggest opener of Kartik's career.