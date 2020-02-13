A versatile Bollywood actor Irfan Khan is back with yet another pack of entertainment and comedy, Angrezi Medium. Sequel to his 2017 hit 'Hindi Medium', Angrezi Medium is backed by an ensemble star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda.



The makers of the movie released its official trailer and is already winning many hearts. The #Angrezi Medium and #Kareena Kapoor Khan are also Twitter trending topics now.



Check out the trailer here: