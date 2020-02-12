Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, a versatile actor, always puts all his efforts to deliver the best in all his films. Badshah of Bollywood who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, has recently revealed in one of the media interviews about his favorite Oscar-winning films. These two films have inspired him to make a 'great cinema'. Yes! We are talking about two of the biggest films in this year’s Oscars, 'Joker' and 'Parasite'.
A fan club Shah Rukh shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen talking about his favorite films. Check out the video here.
Well, SRK has always praised ‘Joker’ and ‘Parasite’. Earlier too, he had tweeted about it. Take a look at the tweet here: