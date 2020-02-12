Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, a versatile actor, always puts all his efforts to deliver the best in all his films. Badshah of Bollywood who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, has recently revealed in one of the media interviews about his favorite Oscar-winning films. These two films have inspired him to make a 'great cinema'. Yes! We are talking about two of the biggest films in this year’s Oscars, 'Joker' and 'Parasite'.

A fan club Shah Rukh shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen talking about his favorite films. Check out the video here.