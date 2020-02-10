The month of February brings excitement and happiness into a lover's hearts. Yes! Because it's Valentine's Month! The whole world is celebrating Valentine's week in different ways.



From rose day, chocolate day to valentine's day, this is a seven-day long romantic week. From common people to celebrities, everybody is gearing up for Valentine's day i.e., February 14. Some are celebrating within their own cities with their valentine's while few are jetting off for the vacations. Bollywood love birds, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are no exception.



Ahead of Valentine's day, Ranveer and Deepika have jetted for a vacation to an undisclosed location. The 'Chhapaak' earlier posted a picture of passports on her social media and hinted about their secret trip. And later, Deepika started sharing pictures from their vacation captioning, #His&Hers. From sharing their footwear images to umbrellas, the pictures are way too adorable.



Take a look at the posts here: