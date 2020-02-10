Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, a versatile actress, made her production debut, Chhapaak which had failed to create wonders at the box office due to multiple reasons. Setting a top place in her acting career, Deepika is also putting her best in the production stream to achieve the same. Yes! The 'Piku' actress is again set to produce her next movie.



According to sources, Deepika Padukone will be producing the mythological tale of Mahabharat, which is expected to be made on a large scale. The actress is co-producing the film with Madhu Matena and also featuring the lead charecter- Draupadi.



In one of her media interviews', Deepika shared the news about her next production where she also mentioned that the whole cast and crew is yet to be decided. She also said that she is keen in providing a fresh perspective to the mythological story and called it as her ambitious project.



Deepika also stated that she has taken up a big responsibility by doing Mahabharat and she believes that making this film is unlike making any other film. "Making the Mahabharat is not like making any other film. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, it will take five times longer to execute. I cannot turn it around in a short time frame. It is my most ambitious project," she added.



Mahabharat is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, 2021.



On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak which directed by Meghna Gulzar. Next she will be seen in '83 with Ranveer Singh. The actress will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Devi.



Stay tuned to Sakshipost for more scoops and updates!

Also Read: Amazing: Three Different Looks Of Deepika Padukone