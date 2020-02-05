There are big, fat weddings which have extravagant ceremonies, then there is this Punjabi wedding. Yes ! We are talking about actor Armaan Jain's wedding, which was one huge wedding in the industry. It was a big get together for Kapoor and Malhotra families. Armnan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied knot on 3rd February, which was, attended both the Kapoor and Malhotra families. Many B-towns stars were also spotted at wedding.



Armaan's wedding reception was hosted in Mumbai on Tuesday which was a glittery and starry night. From the Khans to the Kapoors, all the biggest stars of Bollywood were in attendance to celebrate his reception.



Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt attended the function along with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor. The three had to give Armaan and Anissa's sangeet and wedding festivities a miss after Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised in New Delhi recently.



During the night, Alia looked stunning in a pastel green and light pink lehenga. Ranbir opted for a royal blue kurta with white pants. Ranbir's mother Neetu donned a green-blue ethnic outfit with heavy embroidery. The three smilingly posed for paparazzi at the venue.



Check out all the pics here: