Well, it's that time of the year again when the most coveted film award ceremony for Hindi cinema is held. Yes, the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 is all set to take place on 15th February 2020 in Assam. This Bollywood's extravagant awards are to celebrate B-town stars contribution to cinema in the previous year.



While there's still time for the grand stage to be all set and recognise the talents of stars from the glamorous industry, Filmfare hosted a curtain-raiser in Mumbai on Sunday, 2nd February 2020. The technicians in Hindi film were awarded for their work along with the winners for the short films. Apart from this, the nominations in 19 popular categories for the Filmfare awards were also declared.



Here's a glimpse of all the actors who dominated the red carpet in their best outfits: