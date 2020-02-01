Just after releasing the hard-hitting first look poster from the upcoming film 'Thappad', starring the strong and the bold actress, Tapsee Pannu, makers of the movie had released the trailer on Friday. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Talking about the trailer, it tells the story of a woman who decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her. The trailer begins with Taapsee in a meeting with her lawyers who cannot understand why she wants a separation from her husband over ‘just a slap’. Pavail Gulati, who plays the role of Taapsee's husband, loses his temper in an argument with office colleagues and slaps Taapsee in a fit of everyone at a house party.

With the movie's title, it is obvious to understand what could be the turning point. The movie is all about her massive transformation, how she becomes a strong women from a happy-go-lucky girl after she meets with a humiliating incident.

The most hitting dialogue in the whole trailer when every is convincing her to forget what happened is,

"Haan bas ek thappad... par nahi maar sakta (Yeah, it's just a slap... but he can't hit you)!"

Overall, the trailer looks promising and like Taapsee mentioned earlier in an interview that this movie could be the 2020's Pink.

Take look at the trailor below: