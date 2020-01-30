After impressing the audience and fans with some amazing movies like Badla, Manmarziyan and Pink, actress Tapsee Pannu is back with yet another thrilling showcase, 'Thappad'. She will be seen playing the lead role and the film has already created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced



Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom Taapsee has in the past worked in the 2018 film Mulk, and whose last directorial feature, Article 15, became a talking point last year.



Ahead of trailer launch on 31st January, the 'Badla' actress took to her social media today in the early hours and shared the first look of 'Thappad'. She shared the first poster of the movie and wrote, Is everything fair in Love?



Take a look at the poster here: