After impressing the audience and fans with some amazing movies like Badla, Manmarziyan and Pink, actress Tapsee Pannu is back with yet another thrilling showcase, 'Thappad'. She will be seen playing the lead role and the film has already created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced
Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom Taapsee has in the past worked in the 2018 film Mulk, and whose last directorial feature, Article 15, became a talking point last year.
Ahead of trailer launch on 31st January, the 'Badla' actress took to her social media today in the early hours and shared the first look of 'Thappad'. She shared the first poster of the movie and wrote, Is everything fair in Love?
Take a look at the poster here:
In the poster, rightly as the title suggests, Taapsee can be seen as though she has been slapped hard by someone. Her expression of shock and pain is evident on her face. In an interview, Tapsee also said that 'Thappad' will be 2020's 'Pink' which was 2016's multiplex hit for its thrilling screenplay.
Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, the film is slated to hit the screen on 28 February 2020. Apart from Taapsee, the movie features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi, Ram Kapoor and others.
