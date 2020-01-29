Bollywood actor Salman Khan's video went viral yesterday in which the actor was seen snatching a fan's phones, who tried to click a selfie with him. Salman was caught in a angry mood while he was heading to Goa for on professional work.



However in quite the opposite, Ranveer Singh got a pleasant surprise from a female fan at the airport. The surprise was nothing, but Ranveer Singh's picture on fan's phone cover!



According to sources while the 'Gully Boy' actor stepped at airport, he was crowded by female fans at the airport and they started taking selfies with him. At that moment, Ranveer was surprised when he saw that one of the women had his picture on her phone cover. Ranveer reportedly kept looking at it repeatedly and was quite amused with this gesture of his female fan.



Ranveer have achieved popularity and won millions of hearts with his energetic and entertaining performances in all his movies. He is all known for his quirky dressing without any hesitation.

