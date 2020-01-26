India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today. Whole nation including film stars are celebrating it with great fervour and patriotism. B-town's most adorable toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is no exception.

The three-year-old who is a bundle of joy who loves posing for pictures whenever he steps out in the town. Being one of the most adorable star kids of Bollywood, Tim Tim is the centre of attraction wherever he goes.

Apart from all these, Taimur also loves dressing up in traditional attires for different festivals. Be it Diwali, Eid or Christmas he loves to celebrate all the festivals. And today, the tiny toddler has been papped while holding tricolour in his hand on the occasion of Republic Day.

He was seen posing with a flag with his caretaker and a bunch of other kids. Dressed in a pastel colour kurta pyjama the little waved India's flag with all zeal, enthusiasm and patriotism.

Being super adorable with his chubby cheeks, expressive eyes and a super cute smile, Taimur is paparazzi's favourite kid.

