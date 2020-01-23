Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has carved a niche for himself in the film industry by delivering many iconic movies with power-packed performances from several decades.

Big B often keeps his fans and followers engaged through social media. He enjoys his huge fan following. While Big B enjoys millions of followers across social media, even his lookalikes enjoy a similar crazy fan following as well.

Likewise, Shashikant Pedwal, a Pune resident has become quite famous on TikTok for his resemblance to the megastar. Pedwal's pictures and videos are going viral on the internet and the fans are unable to differentiate between him Big B due to facial resemblance and voice tone.

Check out his videos and pictures here: